Metra Union Pacific North Line train strikes pedestrian near Ravenswood
CHICAGO - Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Union Pacific North Line after a train struck a pedestrian near Ravenswood Wednesday morning.
Inbound and outbound trains were halted as of 7:22 a.m. Metra says train #307 struck a pedestrian.
The duration of this delay is unknown, but extensive delays are expected.
For more updates on delays visit Metra's website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.