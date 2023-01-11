Expand / Collapse search

Metra Union Pacific North Line train strikes pedestrian near Ravenswood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Metra Union Pacific North Line trains are halted in both directions near Ravenswood after a train hit a pedestrian. The length of delays is unknown at this time.

CHICAGO - Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Union Pacific North Line after a train struck a pedestrian near Ravenswood Wednesday morning. 

Inbound and outbound trains were halted as of 7:22 a.m. Metra says train #307 struck a pedestrian. 

The duration of this delay is unknown, but extensive delays are expected.

For more updates on delays visit Metra's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 