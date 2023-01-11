Metra Union Pacific North Line train strikes pedestrian near Ravenswood

Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Union Pacific North Line after a train struck a pedestrian near Ravenswood Wednesday morning.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted as of 7:22 a.m. Metra says train #307 struck a pedestrian.

The duration of this delay is unknown, but extensive delays are expected.

For more updates on delays visit Metra's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.