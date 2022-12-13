Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian in Mount Prospect, extensive delays expected

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Service on the Metra UP-NW line has been suspended in both directions after a train struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in Mount Prospect.

Metra UP-NW train #619, which was scheduled to arrive at the Harvard station at 1:45 p.m., struck a pedestrian around 12:20 p.m., officials said.

The transit agency said the duration of the delay is unknown but cautioned riders to expect extensive delays.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Officials have not released the status of the pedestrian.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.