Metra UP-NW train strikes, kills pedestrian in Edison Park
CHICAGO - A Metra UP-NW train fatally struck a pedestrian Monday morning in Edison Park on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Union Pacific Northwest Line Train #634 struck the pedestrian around 8 a.m., halting trains in both directions near the Edison Park station located at 6730 N. Olmstead Ave., according to the transit agency.
Inbound and outbound service resumed around 9:20 a.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest line but extensive delays were expected.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.