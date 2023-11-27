Metra UP-NW train strikes, kills pedestrian in Edison Park

A Metra UP-NW train fatally struck a pedestrian Monday morning in Edison Park on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Union Pacific Northwest Line Train #634 struck the pedestrian around 8 a.m., halting trains in both directions near the Edison Park station located at 6730 N. Olmstead Ave., according to the transit agency.

Inbound and outbound service resumed around 9:20 a.m. on the Union Pacific Northwest line but extensive delays were expected.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.