Metra UP-NW trains delayed after trespassing incident in Barrington; person in custody

A person was arrested after trespassing on the Metra UP-NW tracks in Barrington Monday morning, causing delays for commuters.

The Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call around 7 a.m. While they were on the scene trains were halted so no one was struck. The suspect was taken into custody.

Metra said inbound and outbound trains were delayed up to 25 minutes.

No additional information was released.