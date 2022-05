A person was struck and killed by a Metra UP-W train Tuesday morning near west suburban Geneva.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. as the train #18 was heading toward Chicago, officials said.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped for hours near Geneva as police investigated.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.