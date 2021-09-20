Mexican Independence Day celebrations result in 700 citations issued

Widespread Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Chicago last week led to several arrests and hundreds of citations.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that over the course of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 23 people were arrested - six for gun possession.

Brown also said 700 citations were issued and 36 cars were impounded.

The celebrations were spread throughout the city with police implementing road closures.