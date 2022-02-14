Michael Jordan's Highland Park mansion has been on the market for nearly 10 years

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has reached many amazing milestones over the course of his basketball career.

Unfortunately, he is about to hit a milestone off the court that he might not be too happy about.

At the end of this month, his Highland Park mansion will have been on the market for 10 years. The 32,000 square foot home was first listed for $29 million back in March of 2012.

Jordan dropped the price to its current $14.855 million seven years ago and hasn't come down.

Although his agent says there's been increased interest since the hit documentary "The Last Dance" debuted in 2020, still there’s been no takers.

Local real estate experts say "location" is not helping Jordan's case.

"At this point, I'm not at all surprised. It's a very specific house. It was built for Jordan and his family. It was built for a tall person. Kitchen cabinets and counters are high, things like that. But the other thing is: it's a couple miles from, I think it's two miles from the lakefront," said Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business.

One possibility is that Jordan donates the property to a Bulls-related charity, who could then sell it for a profit, while he could take the charitable write-off.

Rodkin says that option would help a good cause and also allow Jordan to save a little face.