Catalytic converter thefts sideline Indiana school buses, force e-learning day

The Brief About 20 catalytic converters were stolen from Michigan City Area Schools buses, police said. All schools shifted to e-learning Tuesday, with the early learning center closed. Police are investigating the theft, which comes after a night of heavy rain in northwest Indiana.



Michigan City Area Schools shifted to e-learning Tuesday after vandals stole catalytic converters from about 20 school buses, police said.

What we know:

School transportation staff discovered the damage early this morning, prompting officials to cancel in-person classes for the day.

Michigan City Area Schools said all students would learn remotely. Secondary students received assignments online from their teachers, while elementary students without devices were asked to work on previously assigned homework. Additional assignments will be provided once classes resume in person.

Meanwhile, the Little Wolves Early Learning Center was closed for the day.

Michigan City police confirmed that about 20 catalytic converters had been stolen from school buses. It came on a day when some schools in northwest Indiana had delayed starts due to heavy rainfall and flooding overnight.

What they're saying:

"We are working closely with the Michigan City Police Department as they investigate this incident. We will provide an update later when we have more information on how it may affect operations for the remainder of the week," Michigan City Area Schools said in a statement.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families, staff, and community as we work through this unexpected situation."