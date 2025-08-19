NW Indiana schools to start 2 hours late due to severe storms, flooding

The Brief Whiting schools will start two hours late Tuesday after storms and flooding swept through the area overnight. Pre-K morning sessions are canceled, and all other students will begin classes at 10 a.m.



Schools in Whiting will operate on a two-hour-delayed schedule Tuesday due to overnight storms and flooding.

Whiting schools delayed

What we know:

City officials made the announcement around 5 a.m.

All students from kindergarten to high school will start at 10 a.m on Tuesday. Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. The morning sessions for Pre-K have been canceled for the day.

"We want to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff as conditions improve," School City of Whiting Supt. Dave Verta said in a statement.

Several rounds of storms and heavy rain ripped through the area last night, leading to advisories and warnings.

BP Whiting Refinery impacted

Dig deeper:

Schools in Whiting were not the only ones impacted by the flooding.

The BP Whiting Refinery reported its operations were impacted by the thunderstorms overnight.

"Whiting Refinery has detailed weather protection plans in place to handle these types of conditions and have been executing those plans from last night through this morning," the company said in a statement. "Our top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, and the community and the environment. We will continue to monitor weather conditions closely and are prepared to respond as necessary."

The refinery said it is also aware of reports of odors in the neighboring community.