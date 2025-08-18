PHOTOS: Multiple rounds of storms, rain rip through Chicago area

Multiple rounds of storms and heavy rain ripped through the Chicago area on Monday, leading to advisories and warnings throughout the day.

Check out some photos that Fox 32 viewers sent in.

Lightning brightens the sky over Lake Michigan. (Johnny O)

(Brian Novak)

Clouds over DuSable Lake Shore Drive by Randolph in Chicago. (Mz Redd)

A funnel cloud appears in the sky. (Joe Klopp)

Storm clouds appear over southwest suburban Romeoville. (Gloria)

The storms also caused the second game of a double header between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field to be delayed. (Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Storm clouds roll in before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Rain falls before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Groundscrew workers place a tarp over the infield before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Expand