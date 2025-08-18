Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:12 PM CDT until TUE 12:15 AM CDT, Porter County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:21 PM CDT until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Lake County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:37 PM CDT until MON 10:45 PM CDT, Mchenry County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Kenosha County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:38 PM CDT until MON 10:45 PM CDT, LaSalle County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:35 PM CDT until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Kendall County, Kane County, LaSalle County, DeKalb County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:09 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Kendall County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:12 PM CDT until MON 11:15 PM CDT, Cook County, Will County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Advisory
from MON 9:38 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:56 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Will County
Flood Advisory
from MON 9:20 PM CDT until TUE 3:15 AM CDT, Will County, DuPage County, Kane County, Cook County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, McHenry County, Central Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, DuPage County, Lake County, Porter County

PHOTOS: Multiple rounds of storms, rain rip through Chicago area

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 18, 2025 8:20pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Multiple rounds of storms and heavy rain ripped through the Chicago area on Monday, leading to advisories and warnings throughout the day.

Check out some photos that Fox 32 viewers sent in.

Lightning brightens the sky over Lake Michigan. (Johnny O)

(Brian Novak)

Clouds over DuSable Lake Shore Drive by Randolph in Chicago. (Mz Redd)

A funnel cloud appears in the sky. (Joe Klopp)

Storm clouds appear over southwest suburban Romeoville. (Gloria)

The storms also caused the second game of a double header between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field to be delayed. (Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Storm clouds roll in before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Storm clouds roll in before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Rain falls before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Groundscrew workers place a tarp over the infield before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Luke

The Source

  • The photos and information in this story was provided by Fox 32 viewers and Getty Images.

