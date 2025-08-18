LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Chicagoland

The Brief A severe storm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for several Chicago-area counties, with threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. Forecasters say storms will continue into the evening before conditions dry out Tuesday. Cooler, more comfortable weather is expected midweek, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.



A severe storm watch was issued Monday afternoon for several Chicago-area counties until 6 p.m.

Live Weather Updates:

2 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 6 p.m. for several Chicago-area counties. A strong storm is currently moving through McHenry County, capable of producing 50-55 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

What to expect:

The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for counties such as Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, Lake, LaSalle, McHenry and Will.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes and quarter-sized hail are possible with wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

We have a few storms moving into northwest Indiana now, but more storms are loading up to the northwest.

We have a slight-to-marginal risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. Wind is the greatest threat, but tornadoes and heavy rain are also possible. Rain chance continues tonight and early Tuesday.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s with the humidity pushing the heat index to the mid/upper 90s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, we dry out with partly sunny skies. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s again.

Things are taking a turn for midweek. We have much more comfortable conditions here Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be around 80 with partly sunny skies. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Friday is looking to be a touch toasty with highs in the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. This weekend, we will be back to the upper 70s and low 80s with sunshine.