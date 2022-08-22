Michigan man arrested in Chicago for sexually abusing 6-year-old boy in River North McDonald's bathroom

article

A Michigan man has been charged after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy inside a McDonald's bathroom in River North.

Bryan Sutton, 62, of Flint, faces one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse to a victim under 13 and one felony count of kidnapping.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, Sutton allegedly sexually abused the victim inside a restroom stall at the McDonald's located in the 600 block of North Clark.

He was arrested moments later.

Sutton also allegedly battered a 61-year-old security guard who attempted to detain him, Chicago police said.

He was eventually placed into custody at the scene, and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.