Midlothian DMV closes till August after worker tests positive for COVID-19

The Midlothian Drivers Services Facility will remain closed until Aug. 5 after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

All employees at the south suburban facility at 14434 S. Pulaski Rd. will self-quarantine for two weeks while the facility undergoes cleaning, the according to a Friday statement from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

Drivers are recommended to use nearby facilities in:

Chicago, 9901 S. King Dr.

Joliet, 201 S. Joyce Rd.

Bradley, 1111 Blatt St.

In Mid-march, all Illinois driver facilities were closed to fight the spread of coronavirus while White’s office extended expiration dates until Nov. 1 for driver’s licenses and stickers.

The facilities reopened in early June with social-distancing measures and online “preregistration” to shorten wait times, but several Chicago area locations have temporarily closed again after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

White’s office announced June 19 that DMVs in Schaumburg and South Holland closed after employees tested positive.