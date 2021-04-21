Midlothian Driver Services Facility to reopen April 22

The Midlothian Driver Services Facility will reopen on Thursday, April 22.

The facility is located at 14434 S. Pulaski Road.

The facility was closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The location has since been cleaned and disinfected.

Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Aug. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses and ID cards, and encourages residents to visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com if you are looking to renew license plate stickers or if you are qualified to renew your license or ID card online.

Online appointments are being offered through a pilot program at Driver Services facilities in Midlothian, Lake Zurich, Melrose Park and Woodstock.

To make an appointment, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com, go to Facility Finder, and then click on the select facility to make an appointment.

For those who decide to visit a facility, masks are required.