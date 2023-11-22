Heavy police presence reported outside suburban liquor store for potential hostage situation

Suburban police were on the scene of a potential hostage situation at a liquor store in Midlothian Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

There was a heavy police presence outside Emporium Liquor, located at 3831 147th Street as of 1 p.m.

A witness at a neighboring business told Fox 32 News that three or four male offenders tried to rob the liquor store and then held people hostage inside.

It is not clear how many people were inside. There were at least three SWAT vehicles surrounding the business.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SWAT surrounds Midlothian liquor store during potential hostage situation.

Police have not released any information about the incident at this time.

The SWAT incident began clearing up around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.