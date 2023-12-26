Midway Airport recovers after 400 flights cancelled

Tuesday is supposed to be the busiest travel day of the year at Midway, so it's a huge relief to many that there are no cancelations yet, just minor delays.

It was a madhouse Monday after some 400 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day due to fog. At the worst of it — hundreds of people lined up to rebook their flights or find their baggage.

However, the day after Christmas has, so far, been smooth sailing.

"We are a family of nine. That's the issue," said traveler Michelle Allen. "We had to be up at 4:30 in the morning to drive and that's really been the only issue so far."

Another traveler, Laura Shaw, said her granddaughter, Holly, was able to visit her and go home with only happy memories from the trip.

"It was really fun. We went ice skating and we visited family members," said Holly Zumwalt.

The Chicago Department Of Aviation says 3.4 million passengers will go through O'Hare and Midway over this holiday stretch, which started Dec. 20 and continues through Jan. 2.