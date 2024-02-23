Midway officers make unusual discovery inside tube of toothpaste

Officers at Chicago's Midway Airport recently made an unusual find in a passenger's luggage.

What looks like a normal tube of toothpaste turned out to be someone's vice.

On Friday, TSA agents posted a photo on X of a tube of Colgate toothpaste. Inside, though, they discovered a vape pen in "mint condition."

"Remember, if you can pump, squeeze, spread, smear, spray or spill it, the item must follow our liquids rule in carry-on bags," the TSA said in the post.

The agency did not say whether the person it belonged to would face any consequences as a result of concealing the item.