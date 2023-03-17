Midwest Coast Brewing hosts dog-friendly market

Dog owners listen up — you have a chance to have some fun with your pup this weekend!

Midwest Coast Brewing is hosting a dog-friendly market near the United Center.

Craft brews and some local vendors are being featured selling dog arts, treats, toys and accessories.

"In our tap room, we're gonna have five different vendors that will set up with their tables. Anyone can come in, it's open to the public. There are no tickets needed," said Ryan McKinley, General Manager of Midwest Coast Brewing.

Midwest Coast Brewing says the response from dog owners and lovers has been great.

The dog-friendly market is open this weekend inside, and it will continue outside this summer.