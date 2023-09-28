Migrant Crisis Solutions: Temporary shelter set to open in Pilsen

Another temporary housing solution for the increasing number of asylum seekers moving to Chicago has been selected by the city.

The property located at 2241 S. Halsted Ave. will be open for migrant housing, Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez for the 25th Ward said in a statement Monday.

"The ongoing humanitarian crisis continues to grow and impact our city and communities. We must work cohesively and in partnership to provide adequate and human housing," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Sigcho-Lopez is Chairman of the Housing and Real Estate Committee. He says the committee works with city departments, community stakeholders and sister agencies to find these solutions.

There will be community meeting in the Pilsen neighborhood at Benito Juarez High School on Monday. Oct. 2 to present the plan. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. City officials will be present to answer any questions the community may have.