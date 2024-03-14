Migrant families exposed to measles at Pilsen shelter quarantining in Chicago hotel

Several migrant families who have been exposed to measles at the Pilsen shelter are quarantining at a Chicago hotel to help mitigate the spread.

On Thursday, the Illinois Dept. of Public Health and the Illinois Dept. of Human Services announced the families began sheltering at the hotel on Monday, March 11. They'll be in quarantine for 21 days.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 26 households at the hotel, which consist of 98 family members. Of those family members, 48 are children. None of them have shown symptoms or tested positive.

The first measles case in Illinois was a Chicago resident who has since recovered, according to officials.

"All people in Illinois deserve to be treated with dignity and when a public health issue emerges, it’s the responsibility of government to keep people safe," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We continue to deploy State resources when and where we can – meeting the most emergent needs as compassionately and efficiently as possible."

The migrants who are quarantined were identified as being vulnerable to measles by health officials, due to some not being able to receive the measles vaccine, such as infants under 1-year-old or women who are pregnant.

Officials say the hotel can house up to 110 families.

State and local health officials are monitoring the individuals for any measles symptoms that may arise and are working to vaccinate migrants in the shelter.

Currently, there are 10 reported cases of measles in Chicago, with all but two cases linked to the Pilsen shelter.

There are 17 states in the U.S. that are grappling with measles outbreaks, including Illinois, due to declining vaccination rates and global migration.

Measles is highly contagious and can linger in the air for up to two hours, with symptoms arising several days after exposure.