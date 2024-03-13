Chicago health officials mobilize to contain measles outbreak, targeting migrant shelter

Health authorities at local, state, and federal levels are working in conjunction to manage the recent measles outbreak in the Chicago area.

The current case count stands at eight, with all but one case originating from Pilsen's migrant shelter.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there were no further confirmed measles cases in the area. Updated case counts are regularly provided by the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) around 4:45 p.m. daily, providing insight into whether any additional migrants at the shelter on Halsted Street have contracted the virus.

Since last Thursday, it has been confirmed that four children and three adults living at the shelter were diagnosed with measles.

Measles, a highly contagious respiratory infection, can linger in the air for up to two hours, with symptoms potentially appearing days after exposure.

Health experts emphasize that the MMR vaccine, commonly administered to most Chicagoans, offers the best protection against the virus. However, pregnant women and babies younger than 12 months should not receive the vaccine.

Earlier today, CDPH's Health Commissioner, alongside other department experts, conducted an online Q&A session detailing recent vaccination efforts at the Pilsen clinic, aiming to inoculate 900 residents lacking prior protection.

"Throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we worked 12–16-hour shifts in the shelter to vaccinate everyone who lacked verification of prior vaccination. We assessed individuals to ensure vaccination suitability and verified those with records from the state, Cook County, or their home country indicating adequate immunity," said Dr. Alexander Sloboda.

At the city's landing zone, where new migrants arrive, the Health Department maintains a constant presence to administer measles vaccinations as migrants disembark buses.

"We strongly rebuke rhetoric and actions that further stigmatize or criminalize our new neighbors. Our communities must come together around our common humanity and our office is committed to ensuring that everyone in our communities has the opportunity to feel safe and welcome," Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said in a statement.

Three migrant buses were expected to arrive in Chicago on Wednesday.