Migrant buses from Texas left asylum seekers stranded in 3 suburbs

Migrant buses arriving from Texas are now leaving asylum seekers stranded at suburban gas stations and on the side of highways after Chicago announced harsher penalties for bus drivers who fail to follow the city's guidelines.

Three incidents alone were reported Thursday in the suburbs.

Illinois State Police confirmed that troopers responded to IL Route 50 in Peotone, where about a dozen migrants were walking in the roadway. They had been dropped off with no direction on where to go.

Will County Emergency Management officials transported them to the City of Chicago's landing zone, which is located near Desplaines and Taylor streets. That is the location where all migrants need to be registered when arriving from Texas.

Earlier this week, city officials said many bus drivers have tried to skirt the law by taking new arrivals to suburbs without notifying those cities.

In addition to Peotone, Kankakee officials reported that upwards of 40 migrants were brought to a gas station there.

And in Lockport, a viewer shared a video with FOX 32 that showed migrants boarding park district buses to be brought to Chicago for check-in.

Meanwhile, in Aurora, a special meeting was held Friday to put measures in place that prohibit buses from making unscheduled stops.

The mayor said they would welcome anyone with open arms, but proper protocol needs to be followed.

"We simply cannot have a situation as exists where buses drop off at the side of the road, which includes families and children with only what they can carry on their persons, and with no protection against the winter weather, and no further direction on where to go and what to do," said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. "To allow this situation to continue is unacceptable and contrary to the city's values of treating all people, regardless of their origin, with dignity, respect and care. To do nothing would be irresponsible."

Irvin says that is exactly what they experienced earlier this week, with buses from the southern border avoiding Chicago and leaving migrants in downtown Aurora.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has started to impound buses that come to Chicago without following rules. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott charted a private plane and flew migrants to O'Hare on Tuesday.