Migrants in Chicago: State leaders call for increased federal aid

Illinois lawmakers and community leaders are calling for more federal support as migrants continue to arrive in Chicago.

This comes after Texas officials chartered a private plane to fly migrants to Chicago on Tuesday night.

There are concerns about a lack of resources and fears that more flights will be arriving later.

"I support the call for additional resources from the federal government. That is essential. It's critical for Chicago, it's critical for New York, for Houston, for all the other cities that are seeking to do everything that they can, but they cannot do it alone," state representative Chuy Garica said.

The leaders also had some strong words for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calling his actions a form of human trafficking.