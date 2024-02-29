Migrants living in Chicago shelters seeing shortage of diapers, nutritious food

Some necessities are in short supply for migrants living in Chicago shelters with children.

A local nonprofit organization that helps migrant mothers living in shelters says they were shocked to learn that many mothers have been reusing soiled diapers due to a shortage.

Nonprofit groups say diapers, sanitary napkins and nutritious food for children are all in short supply.

The numbers show there are 12,068 migrants living in 23 active shelters run by the city and state. Many of the migrants are children and there is a shortage of diapers and baby formula.

The hygiene items come from Chicago's emergency operations center's logistics area. The city gets supplies from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and outside vendors.

"The big concern that a lot of parents are sharing with us is nutrition. So, the food is a constant issue, right? The food is an issue because it's not a lot of variety. It's a lot of the cheapest we can make, which understandable. You've got 2,500 people in this shelter, so how do you feed them? It's going to be a lot of rice and pasta and breads and things of that nature," said Jaime Groth Searle, of the Southwest Collective.

The Southwest Collective is a nonprofit run by five mothers who have been in contact with 1,000 migrant mothers, helping to provide them with assistance.