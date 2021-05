It is being called Millennium Park, but for the suburbs.

A developer is looking to build a 12-acre park at the old Motorola site in Schaumburg.

On Tuesday, the village trustees could approve the plan. It would include an outdoor performance spot, as well as a dog park and ice rink in the winter, among many other features.

If approved, it could be finished as early as November.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP