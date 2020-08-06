Milwaukee activists make their way across the country, delivering a message to small towns

A small group of a activists from Milwaukke are moving across the midwest and headed for the east coast.

The group has already logged over 100 miles.

Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty has documented his excursion for the past three days, and is on a mission to deliver a message in small towns from the Midwest to the East Coast: Black Lives Matter.

"I just had a guy tell me Black lives may matter to you, but they don't matter to me," said Nitty.

Nitty and others from Milwaukee have been on foot the entire time and still have 700 miles to go after passing through the Chicagoland area.



"The reality is racism still exist in this country. It's not going to end because we started marching....and that's the message we are trying to send," said Nitty.

The date for this trekk to end is Aug. 28, which will mark the historic Civil Rights March in 1963, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his infamous "I have a dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

"We are going to march all the way there. I don't want my son to have to march for what my grand dad had to march for," said Nitty.

Though confronted with hostility, Nitty says the protests have been peaceful.

They are also accepting donations through cash app: $itsfranknitty

