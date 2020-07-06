Minivan driver sexually assaults woman near Mag Mile: police

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a minivan on the Fourth of July near the Magnificent Mile.

The woman was walking in the 100 block of East Huron Street about 7:10 a.m. when a white Honda Odyssey drove up and the man stepped out, Chicago police said.

While implying he had a weapon, he took her belongings and then forced her into the back seat where he sexually assaulted the 37-year-old woman, police said

He let her go and then drove off east on Huron, police said.

The man was between 20 and 26 years old, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7, with a thin build hair in a short ponytail, police said. He wore a black T-shirt and jeans.

The 18th police district, which covers the Mag Mile up to Lincoln Park, has recorded 37 incidents of sex assault this year through June 28, according to police statistics. That’s down from 59 reports of sex assault through the same date in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.