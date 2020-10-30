Minor charged with selling LSD to undercover officer in Darien

A minor is accused of selling LSD to an undercover police officer Wednesday in west suburban Darien.

DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco ordered the minor held without bail on one felony count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of illegal possession of ammunition, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

An undercover officer with the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group bought 200 LSD tablets from the minor Wednesday after he was pegged as “a suspected source of LSD in DuPage County,” prosecutors said. A search also turned up ammunition without a valid FOID card.

The minor is due back in court Nov. 5, prosecutors said.