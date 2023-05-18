Minority cannabis license holders make appeal to Illinois legislators

A group of minority cannabis dispensary license holders trying to open for business made an appeal Thursday to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators.

Black and brown cannabis license holders said they are struggling to open dispensaries in Illinois and if they cannot open for business by the end of July they will lose their license.

Retired state Sen. Rickey Hendon and several struggling black and brown advocates held a press conference Thursday to make an appeal for assistance.

"We're asking the governor to allow dispensary social equity owners to raise money through selling interest or to sell if they need to. Treat us like you would any other business. The multistate operators are able to do it. Why can't Black and brown business people make decisions that are good for themselves?" Hendon asked.

Meanwhile, a group of 13 minority-owned firms licensed through the state filed a lawsuit to stop illegal companies from transporting cannabis products.