Miracle Brownlee: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Miracle Brownlee was last seen Wednesday in the 12300 block of South Lowe Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police say Brownlee is a runaway who may need medical attention. She frequents the area of 12200 S. Lowe Avenue.

Miracle Brownlee | Chicago Police Department

She was last seen wearing a multiple colored coat, police said. She's described as a Black girl with dyed red hair, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.