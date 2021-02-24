'Miracle' puppy born with six legs in Oklahoma

A puppy born with six legs and two tails has been described as a "miracle" by an Oklahoma veterinary practice, which believes the pup may be the first of its kind to be born alive.

Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City has released footage of little Skipper, born on February 16, during her first examination on February 19.

In a statement on Facebook, the hospital said Skipper "has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has with her combination of congenital conditions."

The hospital said the young puppy was born with one head and chest, but with two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two tails and six legs.

Although the pup has "signs of spina bifida," she is "very strong" and her legs move "just like a normal puppy," the hospital said.

A GoFundMe set up by Skipper’s owners said the "special puppy" was abandoned by her mother and so is being bottle-fed.

"We are continuing to encourage her to build strength and she is pushing herself to do more," her owners said on Facebook. "She is currently at the correct weight for her age and accomplishing all of her milestones. She is following a path to a happy and healthy life."