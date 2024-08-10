Missing 13-year-old Marrayalean Salgado: Search nears two-month mark

article

The search for a missing teen on the city's Southwest Side is nearing the two-month mark.

Marrayalean Salgado, 13, was reported missing June 14 from the 2400 block of South Spaulding Avenue, in the Little Village neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot 2 with brown eyes and brown hair. Salgado was wearing a black sweater, black pants and two gold chains at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Area 4 Detective Division at 312-746-8255.