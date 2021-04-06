Missing 16-year-old girl may be in West Englewood: police

article

A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday may be in West Englewood on the South Side, according to police.

Nizah Westbrooks was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light blue jeans, and is known to frequent the 5500 block of South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police described Westbrooks as a 5-foot-5, 150-pound girl with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.