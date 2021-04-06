Missing 16-year-old girl may be in West Englewood: police
article
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday may be in West Englewood on the South Side, according to police.
Nizah Westbrooks was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light blue jeans, and is known to frequent the 5500 block of South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.
Police described Westbrooks as a 5-foot-5, 150-pound girl with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.