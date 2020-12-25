Missing 77-year-old man last seen in Homan Square

article

A 77-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday from West Humboldt Park was last seen in Homan Square on the West Side.

Steve Robinson, who also goes by "Big Steve," was last seen about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago police said. He was reported missing from the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue.

Police said Robinson is a 5-foot-9, 270-pound man with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be in need of medication, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.