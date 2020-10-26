Missing baby found safe after vehicle he was sitting in was stolen in Chicago

article

A baby who was missing after the vehicle he was sitting in was stolen Monday afternoon on the Southwest Side has been located safely.

A 30-year-old woman left her gray SUV running when she went into a convenience store about 12:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said. While she was inside, someone jumped into the driver’s seat and drove north on California Avenue.

The vehicle was eventually located about 2:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Keeler Avenue, but the 7-month-old boy, identified as Jaylen Mojica, was no longer inside.

Around 8:30 p.m. in the evening, police say the child had been located safely, but offiered no further details.