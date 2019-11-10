Missing boy, 5, safely located in suburban Chicago

article

UPDATE: Aurora police say the missing 5-year-old boy has been safely located near his church and reunited with his family Sunday night.

Police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who is missing from west suburban Aurora.

The boy, identified only by his first name Mubengwa, was last seen in the 400 block of Spruce Street at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Mubengwa only speaks Swahili and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and possibly no shoes or jacket.

If you have any information regarding the boy's whereabouts, please call police at 630-256-5000.