Missing boy, 9, last seen in Washington Heights

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen in Washington Heights on the South Side.

John Brown was last seen Aug. 15 in the area of 102nd and Aberdeen streets, Chicago police said.

He is 5 feet, 85 pounds with black hair in a mohawk and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, orange shorts and red sandals.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP