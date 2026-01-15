Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago since Sunday

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from the Southwest Side. Authorities are asking the public for help locating Alia Marie Lozano-Gaytom, last seen in Brighton Park.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday from the Southwest Side.

What we know:

Alia Marie Lozano-Gaytom was last seen in the 2600 block of West 36th Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Lozano-Gaytom is 5-foot-5, 100 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Spider-Man logo, black jeans and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.