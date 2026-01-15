Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago since Sunday
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday from the Southwest Side.
What we know:
Alia Marie Lozano-Gaytom was last seen in the 2600 block of West 36th Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Lozano-Gaytom is 5-foot-5, 100 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Spider-Man logo, black jeans and black gym shoes.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.