Missing Crystal Lake man, 27, last seen March 22

A 27-year-old man has been reported missing from Crystal Lake in the northwest suburbs.

Jon Chung was last seen leaving home March 22 in the 1600 block of Deerhaven Drive, Crystal Lake police said in a statement.

"We do not suspect Jon’s disappearance was the result of foul play; however, we share in his family’s concern for his well-being," police said.

Chung is 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call detectives at (815) 356-3620.