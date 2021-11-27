Missing elderly man last seen in Englewood

article

A missing elderly man was last seen over a month ago in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Richard Hayes, 75, was last seen Oct. 10 about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

He is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, medium brown complexion, police said.

He is known to visit East 72nd Street and South Chicago, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 312-747-8380 or 911.