Missing elderly man last seen in North Park

A 73-year-old man last seen in North Park on the North Side is missing.

Jesus Moreno was last seen on Thursday morning driving northbound around 5801 North Pulaski Road, Chicago Police said.

He was in a blue 2010 Subaru Forrester with license plate X389184, police said.

Moreno is about 5-foot 9-inches tall and around 140 pounds. He has a small patch on his right ear and wears a wrist guard on his right wrist, police said.

Police said he was last seen wearing a beige cowboy hat, black and red flannel jacket, long sleeved blue and green flannel shirt, brown cowboy belt with a large buckle, blue jeans and beige pointy cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 312-746-6554.