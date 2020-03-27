Missing Englewood man, 71, was last seen headed to Jesse Brown VA Hospital: police

article

A 71-year-old man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Everett Myrick was last seen Thursday headed from the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Street to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the Near West Side, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Myrick, who also goes by “Et,” was wearing fatigue pants, a black jacket and black boots.

Police asked anyone who knows his location to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.