Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in South Chicago.

Anaya Granger was last seen Saturday in the 8400 block of South Manistee Avenue and has a medical condition, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair in braids.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.