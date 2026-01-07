Expand / Collapse search

Missing girl, 12, last seen on Chicago's North Side

By Will Hager
Published  January 7, 2026 6:14am CST
Arlina Russell | Chicago police

    • Chicago police are asking for help finding 12-year-old Arlina Russell, who was reported missing Tuesday from the Uptown neighborhood.
    • She was last seen in the 800 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who was reported missing Tuesday from the Uptown neighborhood.

What we know:

Arlina Russell, 12, was last seen Tuesday in the 800 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to a CPD missing person report.

Russell is 4-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.

