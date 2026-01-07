Missing girl, 12, last seen on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a girl who was reported missing Tuesday from the Uptown neighborhood.
What we know:
Arlina Russell, 12, was last seen Tuesday in the 800 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to a CPD missing person report.
Russell is 4-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.