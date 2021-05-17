Missing girl, 13, last seen Saturday in suburban Elk Grove Township

article

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Angela Chacon-Escobedo was last seen Saturday around 7 p.m. leaving her home in the 7500 block of Elmhurst Road in unincorporated Elk Grove Township.

The teen is described as standing 5-foot-1, weighing 130 pounds, having brown hair, brown eyes, an olive complexion and a left nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896, or the Cook County Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency number at 847-635-1188.