Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Back of the Yards.

Yasmin Flores was last seen Jan. 15 in the area of the 2100 block of West 52nd Street, Chicago police said. She may be in the company of her boyfriend.

She is 5-foot-2, 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.