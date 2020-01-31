Missing girl, 14, last seen in Little Village

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Marianne Rosario was last seen Jan. 30 in the area of 21st Street and Fairfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt, black leggings and black Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.