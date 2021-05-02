Missing: Javohn 'Vohn Banks, 21, last seen on Chicago's West Side

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing man last seen a week ago on the West Side.

Javohn 'Vohn' Banks, 20, was last seen on Monday on West August near Lamon in the Austin neighborhood. He might also be hanging out around 71st and Wentworth.

He is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a light-blue hoodie and dark-blue jogging pants with white Nike sneakers.

If you have information, please call Chicago Police at 312-746-8255.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP