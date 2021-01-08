Missing Lawndale man may need medical attention: police

article

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a 26-year-old man reported missing from Lawndale.

Antonio Parker, who may need medical attention, was last contacted Dec. 18, according to a release from Area Four detectives.

He was missing from the 1200 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

Parker was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, white T-shirt; purple, gold and white jogging pants and red gym shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-746-8255.