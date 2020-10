article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen on the South Side.

Justin Cousins was last seen Oct. 20 near the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

He is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.